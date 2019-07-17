Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Derworiz. View Sign Obituary

DERWORIZ - Norman S. July 8,1929 - June 30, 2019. We are saddened to announce the passing of Norman Derworiz on June 30, 2019 at Stonewall Health Centre. He will be remembered by his son Sidney (Judy) and missed by daughter Jocelyn, grandchildren, Steven (Crystal) and Jennifer (Mathew), great-grandchildren, Aspen, Paxton and Madelyn. He is survived by his brother Walter (Sharon) of Parksville, BC, many cousins, nephews, nieces in Canada and in his ancestral home land of Ukraine. He was predeceased by his mother Anna in 1987, father Steve in 1994 and sister Olga in infancy. Norman was born and raised in Wroxton, SK. Following his early education he was employed at the Yorkton Auxiliary and General Hospitals as an orderly driver then as an X-ray technician. In his pursuit of a rewarding career, he chose the civil aviation branch of the Federal Department of Transport. Once acquiring his Second Class Radio Certificate at Manitoba Institute of Technology in 1956, he was posted at Dafoe, SK. Gaining experience here, in air navigation, flight planning, weather observation and servicing electronic equipment, he was posted to Baker Lake, NWT then Churchill, MB. Upon completion of his northern tour he then took a posting in the radar section at the Winnipeg airport. This involved training courses in Ottawa and Toronto. Further postings to Thunder Bay, Coral Harbour, Saskatoon and again to Winnipeg. Earning many awards as a radar repair specialist, he retired in 1991 after 35 years of public service and relocated to an acreage near Stonewall, MB. He volunteered his time by providing transportation services and CRA income tax preparation for seniors. He travelled extensively throughout Canada, United States and Ukraine. Norm had many passions, including supporting his children, grandchildren, and numerous organizations. He enjoyed hosting visitors from Ukraine and Taiwan. Norm had many interests, ham radio, radio repair, early wind chargers and gardening. He will be missed by his children, friends and extended family. Many thanks to his loyal friend, Stella for her relentless support, his neighbour, Bobbi C. and the staff at the Stonewall Regional Health Centre. According to his wishes, a cremation has taken place and no service was held.





