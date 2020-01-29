Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Rieder. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

RIEDER - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Olga Rieder, of Yorkton, SK. Olga passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Olga was born November 2, 1934 in the Calder area to Fred and Dora Mysko. She was the third born of four children. Olga grew up in the Calder area where she attended Minerva school until grade 8 and got her grade 12 in Calder, SK. Olga enjoyed a 30 year career at the Bank of Montreal in Yorkton. In 1955 Olga Mysko and William Rieder were united in marriage at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorkton, followed by a celebration in Calder. They were married for 56 years. Shortly after marriage, they took over the family farm 2 miles north of Tonkin, SK where they would live until William's passing in 2012. There they grew their family to welcome a son Darrell and daughters Linda and Leslie. In addition to working full time at the bank, Olga kept up with the demands of having a family and a farm. She always grew an impressive vegetable garden and tended to the chickens and dairy cows. She was an incredible cook and spoiled her family with traditional Ukrainian foods and many, many sweets. Olga was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, socializing, sewing and playing cards. Olga was predeceased by her parents Fred and Dora Mysko, in-laws Wilhelm and Elise Rieder, husband William and son Darrell, sister-in-law Joan Mysko, brother Steve Mysko, sister-in-law Nettie Mysko, brothers-in-law, Gordon Andrews and Orest Yaholnitsky, sister Irene Yaholnitsky, Olga is survived by her daughter-in-law Joyce Rieder (Wes Pearce) of Regina, SK and her children: Lisa (Andy) and their son, Levi; and Colleen (Cam) and their son Max; her daughter Linda (Brad) Ouart of Yorkton, SK and their children, Pamela (Dennis) and Tyler; and daughter Leslie (Dale) of Hinton, AB and their children, Dion (Skyler) and their daughter Blayke and Allanah and her daughter Brynn. She is also survived by her brother Ernie Mysko, brother-in-law Henry Rieder and sisters-in-law Anne Rieder, Margaret Rieder-Andrews and Sonja Rieder along with numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Olga touched many lives, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her many family and friends. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Yorkton, SK. A private family interment took place at Yorkton Memorial Gardens, Yorkton, SK. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Olga's name may make donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. To leave words of sympathy for the family please contact







