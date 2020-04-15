Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Harvey. View Sign Obituary

HARVEY - Olive Roberta Harvey second daughter of Robert and Edith Laidlaw (nee Rice) was born on April 28, 1936 during a snow storm at the Laidlaw family home near Wroxton, SK. She attended school in the Rothway District until grade 9; and then she worked at many homes. Roberta met Jack Harvey and they were married on November 9, 1956 at Castleton United Church (known as the "Little Church") in Saltcoats, SK. They were blessed with three daughter's Shirley, Linda and Faye. They farmed in the Kessock District. Roberta helped on the farm milking cows, raising chickens, and feeding pigs. She always had a large garden and was busy cooking, canning and loved picking fruit. Roberta and Jack enjoyed fishing at Saskatchewan lakes. They also did a lot of traveling to B.C., and to the Calgary Stampede; Roberta and Jack also traveled to Scotland three times. They also enjoyed a trip to Alaska and to the Maritimes with their daughter Linda. Roberta remained on the family farm for 9 years after Jack's passing, she moved to Yorkton in 1995 were she enjoyed bowling, skating, and walking many miles. She was always knitting and crocheting happily making dish clothes. Roberta was predeceased by her parents Robert and Edith Laidlaw, her husband Jack Harvey on August 2, 1986. Her sister Ida Swerhun, brother Clarence Laidlaw, nephew Glen Swerhun, her daughter Linda and son-in-law Duane Krepakewich in 2009, and son-in-law Mervin Guy. She is survived by her children Shirley Guy children Keith (Lisa), and Kevin; Jaqueline (Faye) Harvey (Mark), and her daughter Tracy Rowley (Riley), her sister-in-law Marcia Laidlaw many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.







