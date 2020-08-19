QUALE-
Orin Everett. It is with great sadness the family of Orin Everett Quale announce his passing on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Orin was born in Tisdale on November 6, 1934. Until he was eight, he lived in Porcupine Plain where his father owned the local Imperial Oil station. He then moved with his mother to Regina, Moose Jaw and Glentworth. When she remarried Ray McKague, he moved with her to Savona, BC. When he was 12, he moved back to Porcupine and lived with his father; however, the Armitage family was his second home. When he was in Grade 10, he had to leave school as his father became very ill and he had to help with farming and working in the bush. When he was 20, he moved to Prince George where he worked for his Mom and Ray. He then began working for Rustads as the Mill Superintendent. He had many colourful tales of his life working in the bush. He continued to work every winter at Rustads until 1965 when he chose full time farming south of Bjorkdale. Coleen was the love of Orin's life. They met at Orin's friend and Coleen's cousin, Pat Larwood's wedding as both were in the same bridal party, but it wasn't until Ina and Albert's wedding in 1959 that true love struck. They were married July 20, 1960. They were inseparable and still held hands whenever they went anywhere. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends on Tuesday, August 4. Orin and Dennis Lafont became great friends and shared many adventures together. Orin, Coleen, Dennis and his wife Jeanette, often travelled together. One of their biggest trips was down to an airshow in Harlingen, Texas in Lafont's Cessna. In 1975, he went back to working in the bush in Hudson Bay. He was very proud of his family for running the farm in the winters while he and his crew worked in the bush. His son, Glen, joined him in bush for the last years where he gained Dad's love for the bush. In 1996, Coleen and Orin sold the farm and retired into Bjorkdale where Orin took up gardening full time. There wasn't a blade of grass in the entire town that didn't get mowed. He loved to help combine in the fall for the Hamels, Clarks, Messers and Mahussiers. He took up wood working and loved doing projects for his family, including the playhouse for Daniel and Christine. The fourteen years that they lived in Bjorkdale were some of the happiest times of their lives as they spent lots of time with their grandchildren. After retiring, they began spending their winters first in Arizona and then to Osoyoos. Orin was the local guide for the Osoyoos area. There wasn't a road or restaurant or winery he didn't know. They made many new friends during their winters in Osoyoos. When Orin's health started to fade, they sold the house in Bjorkdale and first moved to Tisdale and later to Rhein to be closer to Janice and Bruce and their family. They have spent the last six years in the Independent Manor in Yorkton, where they met many new friends and he truly enjoyed his final years in Yorkton. He was especially proud of starting the regular Tuesday and Friday coffee parties in the common room. Orin loved participating in the community. He was a councilor in the RM of Bjorkdale, a member of the Bjorkdale School Board, a founding member of the Bjorkdale Lions Club, founding member of the Kelsey Trail Health Board and on the Community Futures Board. He never missed a work bee in the country. Orin never shied away from a good argument on almost any topic. You were welcome to have a different view than he did, and he was more than happy to explain why you were wrong. Orin was predeceased by his parents Thelma McKague and Olaf Quale and his brothers-in-law James Peterson and Wayne Morrow. He is survived by his wife and partner Coleen; his daughter Heather and her husband Wayne Goranson and son, Charles; his son Glen and his wife Rosanne and their son, Daniel and daughter Christine; his daughter Wendy and her husband Duncan Wilson and their son Cory (Jenny) and their daughter Freyja and their son Brantt; his daughter Janice and her husband Bruce Peppler and their children Jared (Coralie) and their daughter Eva and son Nate; their son Brendan and their daughter Taylor (Kenton) Hiduk and their son Landon; sister Randa and her son Justin; Beverley Armitage and family and Jeanette Lafont and family. Orin is fondly remembered by many cousins and "adopted" nieces and nephews and friends. Orin's service will be at the Bjorkdale Cemetery at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Because of COVID, we will broadcast the service to those who can attend by car but we will not be able to gather after to share stories. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Orin to Easter Seals Snowarama, Box 5011, Yorkton, SK., S3N 3Z4. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca.
