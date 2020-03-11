Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orland Ruf. View Sign Service Information Wilson's Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 6120 Highway 2A Lacombe , AB T4L 2G5 (403)-782-3366 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Wilson's Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 6120 Highway 2A Lacombe , AB T4L 2G5 View Map Obituary

RUF - Orland Elmer Ruf, the second child to David and Katherine Ruf, was born on the family farm in Stornoway, SK on April 11, 1931. The family grew with the addition of two brothers and another sister over the next five years. Orland spent his childhood helping on the farm and going to school in Stornoway. The days of riding horses to school, pigtails dipped in inkwells, and no indoor plumbing in a house with five kids provided fodder for endless tales that were told for decades after. As a young man, Orland moved to Regina for a short while to get a feel for city life but it was a farmer that he was destined to be and so he moved back to the family farm. In 1954 he met Remona Nabe and they married on July 2, 1955. Together they took over the Ruf farm and started a family of their own. Douglas was born in 1957, followed by four daughters, Karen, Cheryl, Twyla and Corinne. In 1972, Orland sold the farm and the family moved into Yorkton, SK. Over the years, he worked at Morris Rod Weeder, MacLeod's Department Store and later, at Fairview Elementary and Dr. Brass School as custodian. In the mid-70s, he and Remona opened The Golden Rule, a Christian book and music store. In 1986, Orland and Remona moved to Kelowna, following in the footsteps of his parents who had moved there in 1967. Remona opened up Willow Park Casual Wear and Orland became the custodian and handyman for First Lutheran Church. They loved their time in Kelowna but in February 2005, they moved to Lacombe, Alberta, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In July 2005, Orland lost his Remona suddenly to cancer three weeks after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The ensuing years brought Orland, his kids and grandkids close together as they navigated life without Remona. His children and grandchildren rallied around him and provided him with security, love and companionship that got him through the stages of grief and the ups and downs that life brings. In April 2019, he moved into the Lacombe Seniors Lodge. His happy and easy-going manner resulted in friendships quickly established with both residents and staff. Anyone who visited him was welcomed with a broad smile and twinkling eyes. He truly blossomed in his time at the Lodge. He was the happiest he'd been since losing his wife fifteen years prior. On March 4, 2020, Orland passed peacefully into the arms of his Saviour. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Remona, his granddaughter Mikaela Court and his brother Edgar and Edgar's wife, Linda. He leaves his five children, Doug (Diane) Ruf, Karen (Gaetan) Hache, Cheryl (Jerry) Court, Twyla Campbell and Corey (Alan) Warren; his siblings, Harry (Ruth) Ruf of Edmonton, Viola (Alfred) Engel of Vernon, Audrey (Bill) Anderson of Florida, and cherished brothers-in-law, Albert (Trudy) Nabe and Roy (Rose) Nabe. Left to mourn are his grandchildren, Sarah Ruf and her husband, Lance Stilborn, Lisa Ruf and her partner, Garret Yurchuk with their son, Oscar, Orland's first and only great-grandson. Orland's grandchildren, Samuel, Willem and Noah Court, Erin and Paige Campbell, Tristan Hache, and Cole and Kaylee Warren also feel the loss of a wonderful grandfather. Several nieces and nephews, as well, are left with fond memories of their Uncle. Orland's family and friends, both old and new, will miss this kind and gentle man. A celebration of Orland's life will be held at Wilson's Funeral Chapel in Lacombe on Wednesday, March 18th at 1 p.m.





