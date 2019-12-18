Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Patzer. View Sign Obituary

PATZER - Patricia (Pat) was born in Weyburn, SK, the first of four children born to Charles and Olive Page. After finishing her formal education Pat entered the Weyburn Hospital of Psychiatric Nursing, graduating in 1965. She was married to Adrian Whittle and they made their home in Yorkton for ten years. It was while they lived in Yorkton that their family grew as they welcomed their sons David and Brian but due to Adrian's health the family relocated to Saskatoon. Adrian passed away from his illness. In 1986 Pat married Arthur Patzer and they made their home in the Ebenezer Area. Thus two families united as one. Pat served on many committees as well as performing as a soloist at times, she enjoyed singing a lot. As a young girl she had accepted Christ as her personal Saviour and served her Lord in teaching clubs, Sunday school children and serving in camp work. While on the farm Pat always had a vegetable and a flower garden. She also learned to drive the rod weeder…. She drove it right into the wet spot on the summer fallow and got it stuck! But she never gave up, proving that she could be a farmer's wife. Pat loved her grandchildren and made photo albums for all 15 of them. Pat was predeceased by her parents Charles and Olive Page, her brother Lorne and by her first husband Adrian Whittle. Pat leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her life - her husband Arthur, her sons David (Shelley) Whittle and grandson Devin of Saskatoon, SK, Brian (Norma) Whittle and grandchildren Matthew and Sarah of Edmonton, AB. Her brother Dennis (Nancy) Page and son Scott of Olds, AB, her sister Karen (Don) Chatwin of Regina, SK and their children Jonathon and Sarah. She also leaves four step-children; Sheldon (Claudine) Patzer, Greg (Carla) Patzer, Rhonda (Murray) Teichrob, Carol (Ryan) Baldwin as well as 15 step grandchildren. A service to honour Pat's life was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ebenezer, SK with Darrel Vion officiating. Interment followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Pat's memory may do so by donating to the Good Spirit Bible Camp or to the Ebenezer Baptist Church as tokens of remembrance.







