- Paul Charles, age 94, died peacefully in palliative care at St. Paul's Hospital on January 28, 2020 after a cancer diagnosis in December, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margot (Marge), of Luther Special Care Home; his children, Paulette (Richard) DeCloedt, Joanne Farbacher, Bruce (Svetlana), Blanche (Dennis) Sully, Elaine (Glenn) Pegg and Bernie (Wendy) ;his grandchildren, Jonathan (Alice), Domini (Brad), Matthew, Michael, Christopher, Catherine (Jesse), RaeAnne (Kevin), Hilary (Shane), Paige (Paul), Jeff (Naomi), Scott, Adam (Megan), Breanna, Justin, Paul, Marie-Madeleine, Nicole, Max and Anton (Alexandra); his great grandchildren, Rollo, Isabella, Liam, Jacob, Zoe, Gracelyn, Clara, Wyatt, Levi, Mia, Smith , Milo, Violet, Diana, and Veronika. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Gaston and Jeanne (Floch) Farbacher; his in- laws, Nestor and Marie-Anna (Roy) Lemire; his sisters and their spouses, Madeleine and Germain Landry, Marguerite Farbacher and Jeannine and John Milum; his great-granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Sully, as well as, Bernard Bitz. Paul was born at home on the family farm north of Springside on his mother's birthday February 25, 1925. He attended a country school and began his farming career after completing Grade 8 at the age of 14. Paul met his wife Margot at his cousin's wedding and it was love at first sight. Dad and Mom were married in 1950 and celebrated 69 years of marriage this past October. Dad was a kind, honest and gentle man. He was a faithful husband and proud, loving father. In his youth he enjoyed playing ball and hockey using a home made hockey stick. As an adult he curled, coached hockey and enjoyed playing cards and dice games with his family and friends. He loved watching sports on television especially the Blue Jays and Canadian Curling Teams. Dad had a wonderful sense of humour that even shone through while in palliative care. He was a good man and we were blessed to have had his unconditional love and support over the years. For the last six months Dad happily resided at Elim Lodge. Mom has been living at Luther Special Care Home since 2015. Thank you to the caring staff at both facilities. Our family also thanks the staff on 6200 Ward at RUH and Palliative Care Unit at St. Paul's Hospital for their compassion and support. In Dad's memory and in lieu of flowers those who wish to donate may do so to Cystic Fibrosis Canada or Operation Smile Canada. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10 am, from St. Philip Neri Parish, 1902 Munroe Avenue, in Saskatoon, SK., with Fr. Michael Dechant, OMI, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

