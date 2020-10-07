CHUPA
- Peter Chupa. January 20, 1926 to September 23, 2020. It is with mixed sadness and peace that the Chupa family announces the passing of our Dad, Peter Chupa, in his 95th year on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Strathroy, ON. Peter was the lastborn of fourteen children, nine of which survived infancy to Ukrainian Immigrant parents, Michael and Magdalena (Diakiw). He resided with his family in Springside District in Saskatchewan until age 19. Encouraged by a family member, he went to Timmins, ON to work in the gold mines. It was there he met his wife, Margaret (Montague), and they married in August, 1946. They were devoted to each other for 63 years. Dad disliked working in the mines, so they relocated to Welland in 1950, where there were other family members making Welland their permanent home. Dad worked 34 years at the Atlas Steels. He retired in 1985 and was blessed with a long retirement. He was a cherished and dedicated father of Ken (Norine), Terry (Diana), Janet (Murray) Dell, Joyce (Daren) Nowakowski and Mel (Lisa). Peter was loved by and will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren; Karen, Melanie, Leanne, Bryan, Alicia, Meaghan, Ben, Nathan, Mitchell and Sara and also 17 great grandchildren, with one more great grandchild and his first great great grandchild expected in early 2021. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Shirley (Walt) Doey and Lorna Montague, brother-in-law Donald (Iris) Montague, and many relatives in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (2009), his parents, and his siblings Bill, Metro, George, John, Fred, Polly, Kate and Pauline. Dad had been a long time member and elder of the Lyon's Creek United Church until it closed. He was a self-taught fiddle player and shared his talent playing with "The Starlighters" and with son Terry's Heritage Group in many seniors homes and at other social events. Dad took great pride in building the first home for his family and making furniture for family members. He loved his family and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Dad enjoyed watching sports, the Leafs and the Blue Jays were his favourite teams. One of his favourite sayings was "The Lord works in mysterious ways". May each one hang onto their treasured memories of him as he is now at peace and reunited with his loved ones and with our Lord. Dad spent his last 5 years at the Sprucedale Care Centre in Strathroy, ON. A special thanks to the exceptional staff there for his great care and compassion to him and family during his final days. A private family service was held at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, Welland, followed by interment at Doan's Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations to the War Amps or the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website, www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.