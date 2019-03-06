Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Janett. View Sign

JANETT - Peter Lawrence William Janett was born in the Yorkton General Hospital on December 31, 1930 to Maude and Lawrence Janett. He was raised with his sister, Bernice, in the Clonmell-Meadowvale District where he completed grades 1 - 8 before attending high school at Yorkton Collegiate Institute. As a young man Peter worked with his dad on the farm. He loved socializing and spent many happy hours with friends and family visiting, going to dances, playing cards, curling and playing baseball. On July 6, 1957 Peter married the love of his life, Barbara Larson, at the Saltcoats United Church. The next year they moved to Bredenbury where they spent 56 happy years together. During this time they raised two children and made many life-long friends. Peter leaves behind to cherish his life and memory: his daughter Lori (Ralph) Kindrachuk and their children, Jordan (Anne-Marie Rollo) Jonah and Charlie Mills, Michael (Victoria) Piper and Joey Kindrachuk, Ashley (Andrew) Parker, Louie and Henry Williams, Lara (Ryan) Noa, Farrah and Cash Keller, Dani (Tim) Max and Ben Spencer and his son Perry (Elaine) and their children, Lee (Brenna) Nicolas, Joseph, Emily Janett, Cole (Allison Weber) Janett. He is also survived by his only sister Bernice Oleck. Peter is predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Janett, his great-grandson Nolan Lee Janett, brothers-in-law Ed (Bernice) Oleck, Roy (Irene) Larson, Leslie Larson, Alvin (Muriel) Larson, Jim (Rita) Larson, Bob Larson, Ron (Diane) Larson, Bill (Kathy) Larson, sister-in-law Viola (Eugene) Gregorash and niece Leslye Shields. After a brief stay in hospital, Peter passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 27 surrounded by the love of his family. A memorial service was held for Peter on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from the Knox United Church in Bredenbury with Sarah Giles officiating. Interment followed in the Bredenbury Town Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Peter may be made to The Town of Bredenbury for use in the Bredenbury Golf Course. For more information or to send a condolence to the family of Peter Janett, please visit







- Peter Lawrence William Janett was born in the Yorkton General Hospital on December 31, 1930 to Maude and Lawrence Janett. He was raised with his sister, Bernice, in the Clonmell-Meadowvale District where he completed grades 1 - 8 before attending high school at Yorkton Collegiate Institute. As a young man Peter worked with his dad on the farm. He loved socializing and spent many happy hours with friends and family visiting, going to dances, playing cards, curling and playing baseball. On July 6, 1957 Peter married the love of his life, Barbara Larson, at the Saltcoats United Church. The next year they moved to Bredenbury where they spent 56 happy years together. During this time they raised two children and made many life-long friends. Peter leaves behind to cherish his life and memory: his daughter Lori (Ralph) Kindrachuk and their children, Jordan (Anne-Marie Rollo) Jonah and Charlie Mills, Michael (Victoria) Piper and Joey Kindrachuk, Ashley (Andrew) Parker, Louie and Henry Williams, Lara (Ryan) Noa, Farrah and Cash Keller, Dani (Tim) Max and Ben Spencer and his son Perry (Elaine) and their children, Lee (Brenna) Nicolas, Joseph, Emily Janett, Cole (Allison Weber) Janett. He is also survived by his only sister Bernice Oleck. Peter is predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Janett, his great-grandson Nolan Lee Janett, brothers-in-law Ed (Bernice) Oleck, Roy (Irene) Larson, Leslie Larson, Alvin (Muriel) Larson, Jim (Rita) Larson, Bob Larson, Ron (Diane) Larson, Bill (Kathy) Larson, sister-in-law Viola (Eugene) Gregorash and niece Leslye Shields. After a brief stay in hospital, Peter passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 27 surrounded by the love of his family. A memorial service was held for Peter on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from the Knox United Church in Bredenbury with Sarah Giles officiating. Interment followed in the Bredenbury Town Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Peter may be made to The Town of Bredenbury for use in the Bredenbury Golf Course. For more information or to send a condolence to the family of Peter Janett, please visit www.christiesfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton

121 Palliser Way

Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6

(306) 782-2312 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close