Peter Rousay
August 3, 1943 - October 17, 2020
ROUSAY - Peter Garry Rousay. 1943 - 2020. It is with a great sense of loss that the family of Peter Rousay announce his passing on Oct. 17, 2020 at Jowsey House, Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, SK. His son Jeffrey, who - over the past 12 months - has provided Peter with a finely balanced combination of attentive 24/7 care, patience and plenty of humour, was at his side. Peter was born Aug. 3, 1943 in Yorkton Queen Victoria Hospital to Peter and Margaret Rousay. His elementary and secondary education was completed in the Yorkton District. Post secondary education was obtained at Calgary General Hospital (Radiological Technician) and the University Hospital, University of Saskatchewan (Administration of Rural Hospitals). In 2003, after a lifetime of working in health care in ON and SK, Peter retired and relocated to Yorkton and Crystal Lake, where he spent many happy summer days. He also volunteered locally with a variety of groups including Citizens on Patrol, Paper Bag Players and Knox Presbyterian Church. As a proud descendant of Orkney District settlers, he was deeply committed to the Orkney Historical Society and served as President for some 10 years. He loved gadgets, golf, grandchildren, lakeside living, and time spent in Texas – not necessarily in that order. Peter was predeceased by his father Peter and sister Gayle in 1980, his mother Margaret in 1983 and his stepfather Bert Hepburn in 1988. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey, Yorkton, SK and Jonathan (Lyn), Boerne, TX, grandchildren Claire and Victoria, and his spouse Joy as well as nieces Tanis, Melissa, Jolene, Coleen, a nephew, Kris and brothers-in-law Mervin Gabert and Ed Schoenhofen. He will be greatly missed by his 'almost a brother', Cousin Bob Copeman. The family also wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care Peter received from Dr. Chang and other physicians and staff at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina, Dr. Van Heerden and staff at Yorkton Regional Health Centre, as well as the outstanding palliative care staff at Jowsey House. Your professionalism and sincere dedication are deeply appreciated. In lieu of flowers, and for those who wish to do so, donations may be made to the Orkney Historical Society, Box 165, Yorkton, SK S3N 2Z7 (or by e-transfer to orkneyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com) or the Canadian Cancer Society. A private service was held in the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home with internment in Orkney Cemetery, Orkney, SK.




Published in Yorkton This Week from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
