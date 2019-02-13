Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Blommaert. View Sign

BLOMMAERT - Ray. Following a courageous eight month battle with liver cancer it is with heavy hearts and great sadness the Blommaert family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, relative, friend, Raymond Garth Blommaert at Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Ray will forever be remembered by everyone as a giving, caring, and sharing family man and friend who had a strong work ethic and was always available and willing to lend a hand or add humor to any situation. Family time, hunting, fishing, and camping were main focuses throughout his life. Playing cards, marbles, and assorted games regularly with family, friends, and neighbours were times he truly enjoyed and looked forward to. Born in Yorkton January 14, 1943, Ray was the eldest of 3 sons born to Irvin and Millicent Blommaert. True to his roots he remained in Yorkton his whole life. And why not – as one who loved fishing and hunting he believed those living in Yorkton and surrounding area, who enjoyed the same activities, were the luckiest people in the world with everything right at their back door. Dad loved the peacefulness of growing up on the farm and living the farm life where he enjoyed working the land and being a hobby farmer surrounded by cattle, pigs, chickens, turkeys and horses. His professional local and long-haul driving career spanned 50 years and included nine consecutive Driver of the Year awards in a 10 year span. Over the years Ray was a self-taught handyman which was very useful around the farm and in helping out neighbors, family members, and friends. Retirement in July 2011 afforded him the luxury of reconnecting with his love of fishing, spending more time with family, do some traveling with Audrey, and taking on a new hobby designing and making stone ornaments. Ray/dad will be forever lovingly remembered by wife Audrey; children Cindy, Alisha(Mike), Stacy, Pamela, Darcy(Lindsay); stepchildren Claudia(Bruce), Tracy, Joey(Noreen), Jenny(Charles); 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers Laurie(Shirley) and Warren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by wife Gloria, wife Shirley, and parents Irvin and Millicent. The family is sincerely thankful for the care and compassion shown by palliative care nurses making home visits; and the kind, attentive staff on 1-west at Yorkton Regional Health Centre who provided tender care, kindness, and helpful interaction during his final weeks. The family also wishes to pass on a big Thank You to everyone who made visits, and offered support during his stay at the health centre. All were mentioned and very much appreciated by Ray. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christie's Funeral Home 121 Palliser Way, Yorkton, SK. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Orkney Historical Society.







121 Palliser Way

Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6

(306) 782-2312 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019

