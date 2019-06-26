Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Tracy. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

TRACY - Rebecca Kruger, daughter of Glen and Sharan Kruger, came into this world at 8:05 on a sunny morning July 27, 1975 in Moose Jaw SK. At the age of 3, Becky moved to Prince Albert, SK with her younger brother Brock. She was full of energy, making friends while playing her heart out. Brock and Becky were inseparable. She loved cycling, reading and playing baseball. While attending school, Becky became a junior volunteer at the Victoria Union Hospital in PA for 4 years. She received the Ray Graham Award in her final year for her assistance in a Brain Injury Program started there. In her final year of school Becky began Special Care Aide training which she completed. After graduation she continued to study to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in Labour and Delivery at the Victoria Union Hospital. In 1997 Becky married Bryn Mountford. Their son Grayson was born in 2001. He was the light of her life. She loved and nurtured him with steadfast devotion. She was so proud of her smart, strong son. Although Becky and Bryn divorced in 2009 they remained close friends. Their shared concern and love for Grayson was an example of their affection and respect for Grayson. Becky met the love of her life in Patrick Tracy. They joined their lives together when she and Grayson moved to Yorkton in February 2011. Pat and Becky were married on July 11, 2014. In those first few months in Yorkton Becky got to know Pat's father Rev. Galen Tracy Sr. over hour long talks at the breakfast table and more importantly he got to know and love her for her goodness and how happy she made his son. Pat's youngest two children, Lucas and Kullan, spent a great deal of time in the home. In the next years the five of them enjoyed being a blended family the best that they could with movie nights, motorcycle rides with Bryn, dirt biking, skiing and snowboarding. Day trips to nearby lakes and trips to Cuba and Kelowna, BC. Pat's eldest son, Spencer, went along on the trip to Cuba and Becky enjoyed introducing him to some of her favourite tropical drinks and having a fun family time all together. Becky and Patrick operated an approved care home. Becky performed this job with her same energy cooking, cleaning and caring for the clients that lived with them. The love that Patrick and Becky shared was very special and rare. Working together, riding motorcycles, long walks at the lake, laughing together - whatever they did they adored each other. Becky made friends easily. Colleen and Tammy became the sisters she never had. With her cheery smile and vivacious and happy nature, Becky was a very special young woman. She was one of 9 terminally ill women in Saskatchewan to be chosen by the Cameco Saskatchewan Roughriders Touchdown to Dreams in 2019. Her wish was a trip to Mexico with her son. But due to her deteriorating health, she changed her wish to an education fund for her son Grayson. This made her very happy. Watching her son graduate was a dream come true. Becky left us on June 7, 2019. She will be forever remembered, forever loved, forever missed. Our Becky. A Celebration of Life will be held for Becky on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home in Yorkton with Shelly Morris officiating. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Becky may be made to Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams Foundation.







