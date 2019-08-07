FERGUSON - Rena (Nee Peet). October 16, 1921 - Yorkton, SK. - July 27, 2019 – Airdrie, AB. Rena Ferguson of Airdrie, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Rena attended Yorkton Collegiate High School. After school she helped run the family's City Dairy in Yorkton. Rena enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, and renovating houses for resale. She was a loving mother, wife and friend. Rena is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy Gaye Maze (nee Ferguson) and Michael Joseph Maze, of Airdrie, AB. Rena was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Archibald Ferguson; parents, Sydney and Pansy Peet; brothers, Clifford and Cecil Peet; and sister Vera Dauncey. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Rena Ferguson, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Airdrie, 300 TOWERLANE DRIVE, AIRDRIE, AB. Telephone: 403-948-1100.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019