– Ronald Henry. It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Bort announces his passing on April 5, 2020 at the age of 71 in Saskatoon. Ron is survived by his wife Margie, two children and two step-children: daughter Trina Kavanagh of Fort McMurray, AB with grandchildren Nolan, Joseph, Sylvie & Aoife; daughter Trista Bort of Edmonton, AB; step-daughter Stephanie Inglehart of Saskatoon; and step-son Colton (Erin) Inglehart of Martensville with grandson Carter; his brother Martin (Donna) Bort, with nieces Richelle (Xavier) and great nephews Xeth & Raziel, and Kelli Bort, all from North Vancouver; also sister-in-law Melanie Thomas, and niece Wendy (Gerry) Broom & great nephew Ryan & nephew Jeff (Shauna) Thomas and great nephew Isaiah; his sister-in-law Barb (Sonny) Weinberger in Maple Creek, SK, along with niece Michelle (Ted) Smith in Medicine Hat, AB, his Aunt Marian & cousins. Ron was predeceased by his father Henry in 2006, his mother Drusilla in 2019, brother-in-law Bill in April of 2014, grandson Nathan in June of 2014, stepfather-in-law Albert in 2017, stepmother-in-law Beatrice in 2018, great nephew Christopher in 2019, uncles & aunts Lorne (Evelyn), Charles (Ruth), Lyle (Lorraine), Alf (Mildred) Bort, Allan (Evelyn) Hipplsey, Lawrence (Edith), and his grandparents Adolph & Edith Bort, and William & Mary Kaping. Ron was born October 9, 1948, in Yorkton, SK to Henry & Drusilla Bort. He spent his childhood in Yorkton where he worked part-time at the Yorkton Co-op, Canada Safeway and Canada Post. After completing Grade 12, he worked at Dowie's Stationary Yorkton & Moose Jaw, Bridge's Office Equipment, Humpty-Dumpty Potato Chips, Hostess Potato Chips, Paulin's Cookies and finally Interbake Foods/George Weston Ltd. He went on Long-Term disability 1984 after been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Ron used a scooter full time, but that did not stop him from having a van equipped for him to drive himself and Margie to many places. (They travelled throughout Canada and the United States, but their favourite destination was the stadium in Regina to cheer on their beloved Roughriders). Ron was an avid volunteer and provided support for the Sask Voice of People with Disabilities (SK VOICE), the North Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre (NSILC), the Bridge City Rider Fan Club, the Canadian Paraplegic Society and the Saskatoon Airport Ambassadors and Saskatoon Airport Authority Committee. Through his children, Ron had also been involved with Sea Cadets, Navy League Cadets and the Air Cadet Squadrons. Ron's grandchildren brought such joy to him and he tried to see them as much as possible. He also loved to read the newspaper and do Sudoku puzzles. The family would like to thank Lisa Arcand and Rhonda Swirsky for being wonderful caregivers and the hospital staff at St. Paul's for their caring attitude. A memorial will take place a later date. Any donations may go to a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

