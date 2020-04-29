Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wrishko. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

WRISHKO - Ronald D. Wrishko passed away April 19, 2020, at the age of 82. He was raised in the Yorkton area, where he lived for half his life before relocating to Saskatoon. After a lifetime of working hard and taking care of his family, he passed away peacefully in hospital from natural causes. He started working at age 16 and worked until he was 80. He spent most of his career as a salesman for a variety of companies but ended his working life driving school bus. He enjoyed driving bus as it gave him daily purpose. The children and their parents loved him, as was evident by the numerous gifts and crafts he received from them. Ron loved his family and did his best to share new experiences with each of them. This included camping trips and spending time at the lake. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing cards, listening to Saturday night dance party, setting jigsaw puzzles, spending time with family and friends and sharing stories. He loved to joke and his 'one liners' would both entertain and bring a smile to your face. In the last several years, he enjoyed traveling to many locations throughout North America, from Moncton, NB to Tucson, AZ, attending game warden conferences with Kerry. He cherished his old friends and made new ones wherever he went. Because of his sales career, Ron was a long- time member of the ACT organization. He was man of faith, volunteering his time and energy to his church particularly through the Knights of Columbus. He took great pride in being a member of both the Fourth Degree and the Knights of Columbus choir. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; son Kerry (Mary): Steve (Dani), Danielle (David) Polzen and Gabriel, Morgan (Kaitlyn) and Bennett, Elyse (Drew); son Colin (Marcy): Katherine (Chris) Malin and Kennedy, Mitchell (Denae), Hailey (Evan); daughter Cheryl; and son Cordell (Cindy): Spencer and Emily. Ron is survived by his older brother Raymond (Pam), his younger sister Louise (Gerald) Farkus; brothers-in-law Bronie (Vernes), Lewis (Gloria) and Adolph (Stella) and sister-in-law Dolores (Joe) Strocen plus a large extended family. Ron was predeceased by his loving wife of forty-three years, Virginia (nee Lozinski), his parents, Nick and Katie Wrishko, father and mother-in-law Mike and Julia Lozinski and sister and brother-in-law Anne and Walter Adams. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Should you wish to make donations in his name, they may be made to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation (1702 20th St. W., Saskatoon, SK S7M 0Z9). Arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





