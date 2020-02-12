Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Kozushka. View Sign Obituary

Kozushka, Rose (nee Merandiuk)



May 25, 1921 - February 2, 2020



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother. Rose passed away peacefully Sunday night after a wonderful family visit.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ken (Minda), Warren (Flo), Bev (Ken), Lenore (Tom), Brian (Joan), Lori, and Donna (Darryl); her grandchildren: Troy (Nikki), Sheri, Jordan, Pamela, Leah (Tyler), and Raven; great grandchildren: Derrick (Shea), Chase, Sarah, Abigail Rose, Shallyn, and Tyson; great great grandchild Carter; step great grandchildren: Nigel, Tanner, Jessica, and Annaka; and brother in law Nick (Helen) Kazuska.



Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Kathren Merendiuk; siblings Mary, Mathew, and George; beloved grandchildren Tod and Jolene; husband George; son Avery; and her loving cats Annie and Lucy.



A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff at Laurier House where she was fondly known as the girl from Saskatchewan!



A private memorial will take place at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest this summer in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.



"Home at Last"

Kozushka, Rose (nee Merandiuk)May 25, 1921 - February 2, 2020It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother. Rose passed away peacefully Sunday night after a wonderful family visit.She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ken (Minda), Warren (Flo), Bev (Ken), Lenore (Tom), Brian (Joan), Lori, and Donna (Darryl); her grandchildren: Troy (Nikki), Sheri, Jordan, Pamela, Leah (Tyler), and Raven; great grandchildren: Derrick (Shea), Chase, Sarah, Abigail Rose, Shallyn, and Tyson; great great grandchild Carter; step great grandchildren: Nigel, Tanner, Jessica, and Annaka; and brother in law Nick (Helen) Kazuska.Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Kathren Merendiuk; siblings Mary, Mathew, and George; beloved grandchildren Tod and Jolene; husband George; son Avery; and her loving cats Annie and Lucy.A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff at Laurier House where she was fondly known as the girl from Saskatchewan!A private memorial will take place at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest this summer in Yorkton, Saskatchewan."Home at Last" Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close