Kozushka, Rose (nee Merandiuk)
May 25, 1921 - February 2, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother. Rose passed away peacefully Sunday night after a wonderful family visit.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ken (Minda), Warren (Flo), Bev (Ken), Lenore (Tom), Brian (Joan), Lori, and Donna (Darryl); her grandchildren: Troy (Nikki), Sheri, Jordan, Pamela, Leah (Tyler), and Raven; great grandchildren: Derrick (Shea), Chase, Sarah, Abigail Rose, Shallyn, and Tyson; great great grandchild Carter; step great grandchildren: Nigel, Tanner, Jessica, and Annaka; and brother in law Nick (Helen) Kazuska.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Kathren Merendiuk; siblings Mary, Mathew, and George; beloved grandchildren Tod and Jolene; husband George; son Avery; and her loving cats Annie and Lucy.
A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff at Laurier House where she was fondly known as the girl from Saskatchewan!
A private memorial will take place at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest this summer in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.
"Home at Last"
Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020