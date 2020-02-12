Rose Kozushka (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Kozushka.
Obituary

Kozushka, Rose (nee Merandiuk)

May 25, 1921 - February 2, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother. Rose passed away peacefully Sunday night after a wonderful family visit.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ken (Minda), Warren (Flo), Bev (Ken), Lenore (Tom), Brian (Joan), Lori, and Donna (Darryl); her grandchildren: Troy (Nikki), Sheri, Jordan, Pamela, Leah (Tyler), and Raven; great grandchildren: Derrick (Shea), Chase, Sarah, Abigail Rose, Shallyn, and Tyson; great great grandchild Carter; step great grandchildren: Nigel, Tanner, Jessica, and Annaka; and brother in law Nick (Helen) Kazuska.

Rose was predeceased by her parents, John and Kathren Merendiuk; siblings Mary, Mathew, and George; beloved grandchildren Tod and Jolene; husband George; son Avery; and her loving cats Annie and Lucy.

A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff at Laurier House where she was fondly known as the girl from Saskatchewan!

A private memorial will take place at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest this summer in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

"Home at Last"
Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.