YANNOULIS
- Ross Yannoulis, late of Yorkton, SK passed away surrounded with love on Wednesday August 12, 2020. Ross was born in Eleohori Arcadia, Greece on June 20, 1954 to Stavros and Kalliopi Giannoulis. He immigrated to Regina, SK, Canada in 1971 and became a Canadian citizen on August 30, 1976. Ross met and fell in love with Irene Tanchuk while living in Regina and they were married on May 18, 1975. They were blessed with four children: Kalliopi, Steven, Michael, and Jamie. They lovingly raised their family in Melville, SK until Irene's passing on March 13, 1986. Ross found love again with Della Aubin and the family moved to Yorkton in July 1988. Ross and Della spent their life together in Yorkton until Della's passing on February 9, 2019. Ross had a passion for cooking and owned a few restaurants in his lifetime along with his spouses as well as his brother Peter Giannoulis and good friend John Karapanos. Most recently he owned Cameo Pizza in Yorkton, SK where many a friend and family would gather to visit and share a delicious meal. He loved that he was able to teach his passion for cooking along to his children and grandchildren who loved to be in the kitchen alongside him. Ross had a larger than life personality. He had a wonderful smile, laugh and powerful energy that would brighten a room. He loved to tell stories of his homeland and heritage, much to the delight of his children and grandchildren. Ross loved to sing and had a beautiful singing voice whether it was Greek songs or his favorite songs, Last Kiss or The Gambler. Ross loved sports whether it was his favorite team the Saskatchewan Roughriders or watching the NHL. Ross dearly loved to spend time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He would spend time with them playing cards, telling stories, singing, arm-wrestling or making meals together. Ross was predeceased by his parents Stavros and Kalliopi Giannoulis; spouse Irene Yannoulis; and his second spouse Della Aubin. Ross is survived by his brothers, Tasos Giannoulis and Peter Giannoulis; his children, Kalliopi Yannoulis (Brian Twardzik), Steven Yannoulis, Michael Yannoulis (Milijana Lakic), and Jamie Yannoulis (Char Korchinski); his grandchildren Keegan, Karden, Kyra, Irena, Mladen, Milica, Maja, Novak, Dejan and Brodie along with numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers were held at Speers Funeral Chapel, 2136 College Avenue, Regina, SK, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service was held at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 3000 Argyle Road, Regina, SK on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com.