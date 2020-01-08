Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rozella Spelay. View Sign Obituary

SPELAY - Rozella Joan Spelay passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Rozella was born on August 19th, 1941 to Mike and Alice (nee Ewachow) Kindratsky. Rozella was the youngest of three daughters, and grew up on the family farm south of Hyas, SK until she was six years of age, at which time they moved to Canora. At the age of 17, Rozella moved to Lumsden, SK and worked at the local Ice Cream Parlour. From there she moved to Regina where she met Andy Kovach and welcomed their daughter Tracy on April 1, 1962. Eventually she moved to Yorkton to be closer to her mother and sisters. During this time, she worked at Hudson's Bay Co. and the Yorkton and District Nursing Home where she had fond memories that she often spoke of and made many special friendships that developed over 25 years of service. In 1983, Rozella met Dennis Spelay and they married in 1984. Dennis was a wonderful husband and during their 35 years of married life they enjoyed attending many dances and weddings where Rozella was able to show her love for dancing and music. Together they also enjoyed attending many Yorkton Terriers games. She loved spending time with her daughter Tracy at the store since the initial opening of Tracy's On Broadway in 1995. Rozella was known for her fashion sense, her hair, and her pink lipstick. Rozella's passion in life was her family. Rozella was a wonderful Mother, Wife, Baba and Great Baba, leaving her family with countless memories and wanted nothing more than for them to have a wonderful life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Rozella is predeceased by her parents Michael Kindratsky, Alice (Tony) Hutzul, her sisters Emily (Bill) Fesyk, and Edna (Marvin) Sommerfeldt. Rozella leaves to celebrate her life her daughter Tracy (Kevin) Bender of Yorkton, her husband Dennis Spelay, her two grandsons, Chance (Caitlin) Bender and Cole (Melissa) Bender, great-grandchildren Trennen, Paisley, Kasen, and Jack Bender, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On behalf of her family, thank you to all who were a part of Rozella's life. May her legacy of love continue to inspire us all. P.S don't forget your lipstick ladies.







