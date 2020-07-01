BARBER - Sharon Alice Barber. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Sharon Alice Barber (nee Willis), age 80, passed away at the Jowsey House Nursing Home in Yorkton, SK. Sharon was born on Wednesday, September 20, 1939 at the Yorkton Regional Hospital. She was the oldest of three children born to Charles and Alice Willis. Sharon spent most of her childhood in Willowbrook where she attended Silver Willow School from grades 1 to 9. She then attended Springside School for grades 10 and 11. While in Grade 11, she started working part-time with SaskTel as a telephone operator. She was later recruited to full-time with SaskTel, resulting in her moving to reside in Yorkton. Sharon met her soulmate, Arthur James (Jim) Barber from Springside through mutual friends and they got married in 1958. In 1960, Sharon gave birth to her son Nelson, and daughter Lori in 1962. In the early 60s, Sharon and her family settled into the family farm in Springside. While helping Jim with farming, Sharon also worked outside of the home with SaskTel. In the 1970s employees from SaskTel when on strike and as Sharon was not able to continue working with Sask-Tel, she sought employment with the Nursing Home in Yorkton where she worked for 7 years. In 1977, Sharon went back to work with SaskTel until she retired in 1997. Sharon enjoyed the outdoors, doing yardwork and tending to her garden. The fruits of her labor from her garden were canned and shared with family and friends. Sharon was known for her delicious baking, and her home was always open to friends and family to partake in her treats. Sharon grew up with a love for music and dancing as her parents and siblings played various instruments such as violin, keyboard, accordion and guitar. Sharon and Jim really enjoyed their time doing Scottish Country dancing and golfing with friends. Sharon is predeceased by her husband: Arthur James (Jim) Barber; parents: Charles and Alice Willis; parents-in-law: Jack and Ina Barber; brother: Terry Willis; son-in-law: Mark Kardynal; brothers-in-law: Ed Skene, Percy Jorgenson and Bill Bucsis; and sister-in-law: Flo Guba. Sharon is survived by her son: Nelson Barber (Anne Marie); daughter: Lori Kardynal; grandchildren: Sharisse McNab (Alex), Rebecca Lavender (Mitch), Jessica Gillespie (Andrew); Graham Kardynal (Rachelle), and Melanie Kardynal (Jason Sather); great-grandchildren: Talon & Gage McNab; Hawkin Lavender; Kane Gillespie; Alyah, Ethan & Elise Kardynal; Zaidon and Emily Sather; brother: Wayne Willis (Barb); sisters-in-law: Lorrey-Gale Nerland (Norm), Nellie Bucsis, Dorothy Skene, Pat Jorgenson; brother-in-law: Ed Guba and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service was held on Saturday June 27, 2020 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium with Rev. Deborah Smith officiating. Interment took place in the Springside Town Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic. To leave words of condolence for the family please contact www.ChristiesFuneralHome.com.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.