- It is with deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that we say good-bye to our son, father, brother, uncle and friend, Shayne Toderian. He will never be replaced and the world is emptier without him. Shayne's energy and spirit will live in all of us and we will forever be grateful for his presence in our lives. He died a loved and important man, a man of integrity. He was truly the best! Shayne came into the world on July 7th, 1964. Breathing his final breath in his sleep in the early hours of October 24th he took mortal leave of this world that revolves around the sun. The birth and death of Shayne is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights he lived to the fullest between those dates. Shayne left an indelible mark on all of us lucky enough to have known him. He would want us to remember him with a smile rather than tears. His sense of humor will most certainly be missed. Shayne was an incredibly hard worker, putting in more than his fair share of 16 hour days. He was the first one up every morning. Inclement weather never stopped him from finishing his route. He was proud to give his son a happy home and a secure future. Shayne was a shareholder and employee for Perth's Dry Cleaners from 1984 to 2008 and then he moved on to work for Canadian Linen to present. But above all things, Shayne's proudest achievement was his role as father to Sage. All of Shayne's qualities have been passed on to his son so his insight and strength of character will live on for a very long time. Despite his large and tough exterior, Shayne had a soft heart, especially when it came to the kids. Shayne excelled at hunting, fishing, golfing, playing horseshoe, skidooing, composting pine needles, living within his means and out smarting squirrels, fox, coyotes', wolves and bears. He fished and hunted whenever he wanted and ate everything he caught. He was indeed a man of the earth a natural born intuitive hunter. He knew how to 'play the wind' long before ozonics was a thing. With his passion for hunting, Shayne was locally sourcing his food for decades long before it was the thing to do. This passion for being self-sufficient was carried throughout his whole life. To show his appreciation for his family, he would fill our freezers at Christmas with wild duck, goose, venison and moose, although some of us were nervous when it came to the bear burgers. Shayne was an excellent golfer. He was the Perth's top flight champion 13 times, all of which was attached to prizes. Shayne leaves behind a hell of a lot of random stuff. Shayne refused to replace his "old man" phone with a smart phone. He claimed the reason he could not text was because his fingers were too large. Shayne took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his. He took wearing camo in every possible direction, daring to venture beyond the typical woodland patterns. He enjoyed a well-made fire, mashed potatoes with lots of butter, trail cam photography, shooting guns, cold beer, free beer. Waiting for Shayne on the other side is his dad Nick Toderian, his grandparents Pricopie and Annica Toderian, Rose and Mike Danylko, his Toderian uncles (Harry, George, Bill, Pat and Jim), and his Toderian cousins Art, Rick, Robbie and Dale) and his four legged best friend Chloe. Shayne's legacy lives on in his son, Sage, in whom he took extreme pride and loved more than anything. Shayne also leaves behind a bunch of family and friends who are better off for having known him. Survivors include his mother Ruth, his sister Sheryl Daniels (aka known as the first victim of all his pranks and teasing), brother-in-law Van Stewart, aunt and uncle Mavis and Matt Riabko, niece and nephew Shania and Corbin Stewart. He is also survived by special cousins from the Toderian and Riabko families. Shayne's new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be hunting and fishing to his heart's content. Bottomless bowls of mashed potatoes are guaranteed. It will never be the same without you Shayne. In remembrance of Shayne, please go skidooing, fishing, tell a joke, help someone who needs it, or just be a badass for a day. A celebration of a life well lived will be held for Shayne's friends in the months to come.