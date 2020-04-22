Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley Ann Perepeluk. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Liturgy 10:00 AM Live streaming of the ceremony may be viewed at https://dormitionsaskatoon.ca/liturgy-live-2/ or at https://www.facebook.com/DormitionSaskatoon Obituary

PEREPELUK - Shelley Ann. January 12, 1968 – April 18, 2020. Shelley Ann Perepeluk of Saskatoon peacefully passed away at home at the age of 52 years. She will be loving remembered by her daughters, Ashley and Meagan; brother, Kim (Marnie); nieces and nephews, Brady, Chelsey and Ryan; and other family and friends. Shelley was predeceased by her parents, Steve (March 2017) and Elvena (April 1998). Born in Regina, SK to Steve and Elvena Perepeluk, Shelley was the older child with brother, Kim. Growing up she enjoyed playing softball and participating in baton. Shelley received her business degree from the University of Regina in 1990. She married before moving to Edmonton, AB where she had her first child, Ashley. A second lovely daughter, Meagan, came two years after the family moved to Yorkton, SK. Mom raised her family in a patient and loving way whereby her daughters would be grateful and happy to be even half as kind, loving and thoughtful as she was. Mom loved fishing, trips to the cabin at Burgis Beach, golfing, gardening, spa dates, flowers, football and curling. She was always the one making sure everyone else was happy and well fed during family gatherings, as we enjoyed her homemade Ukrainian food. We will miss beating her at Kaiser and Yahtzee, although she did get lucky occasionally. About a year ago, mom and Ashley got two morkie puppies, Luna and Molly, who brought happiness and joy into their lives during mom's diagnosis and treatment. Over the past year, mom enjoyed trips to Toronto, Calgary and Kelowna; and kept busy with many activities within Saskatoon. Mom was active in the Ukrainian Catholic Church and after her passing is now singing in heaven with the angels. Vichnaya Pamyat! A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God, 120 - 105 Street W, Saskatoon. Due to COVID-19, the service will not be open to the public. Live streaming of the ceremony may be viewed at





