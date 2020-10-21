Stanley Daviduik

DAVIDUIK
- Stanley (Stan) Daviduik was born April 7, 1948 to Mike and Frances (Perepeluk) at Canora Hospital. He was the eldest of three children; a sister Adeline and a brother Ivan. He was raised on the family farm east of Arabella, SK. He attended school at Arabella and Norquay. He married Myla Kangas of Whitewood on October 24, 1969. Stan moved to Churchbridge in 1976 to work at Husky service. Employment years in Yorkton at Evergreen Motors, Northern Motors, Browns Plymouth, Urban County Dodge and Flaman Sales. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, reading, and watching golf, the Blue Jays, and Riders on TV, as well as countless Western movies and historical documentaries. He also enjoyed time spent at their seasonal campsite at Rickers which was a dream come true. Traveling included trips to the Maritimes, Vancouver Island, Weslaco, Grand Canyon, Alaska, and Pacific coast tour from Seattle to San Francisco. Also, time spent in Calgary watching the Riders, enjoying the Stampede and hours of window shopping. Stan was very active in the community. He coached and umped minor sports ball teams. He played fastball, was a member of the gun club, senior golf club, wildlife federation, and curling club. Volunteered at the campground, was Director of the Evergreen Club, was on church council, and helped with cemetery maintenance. If he did a job it was done to perfection. He was predeceased by his parents and Myla's parents, and brothers-in-law Dennis and Larry. He will be remembered by his wife Myla, children Sharla, Mandy, and Krista and son-in-law Brad. His grandchildren Sydney and Mackenzie; his siblings Adeline and Ivan and countless family and friends. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Churchbridge Cemetery with Rev. Daphne Bender officiating. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.braendlebrucefs.ca
Braendle-Bruce Funeral Service of Russell, MB was in care of arrangements.