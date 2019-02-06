Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Koshay. View Sign

KOSHLAY - Stephanie Koshlay (nee Malowaney) of Calgary, AB passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the age of 93 years and twelve days from kidney failure caused by complications of Diabetes. Stephanie was born and raised in the Rama area. She started working as an egg candler and retired as a hospital aide at the Snow Lake hospital. She was musically talented and could sing and chord the guitar. She used the Lord's Prayer to time her baking, so it was done to perfection. It is certain there are Heavenly dishes being prepared! Feisty and hardworking, Stephanie was always busy with the next new craft or recipes. She was also an excellent gardener with a super green thumb! A few years ago her doctor decided to do a cognizance test; he asked, "What year is it?" She replied, "If you don't know, get me a calendar and I'll tell you!". Predeceased by her beloved husband, Sam, in 2001 and her daughter Shauna in 1994, Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Regina; granddaughter, Amber McKenzie and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jade. A short Panachyda Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, February 11, 2019 from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK. A Graveside Memorial Gathering and Committal Service will follow at 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, Goodeve, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to a Charity of Donor's Choice, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Stephanie Koshlay. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at . Arrangements were entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora.





