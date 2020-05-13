Steven Donald "Don" Hryhorash
HRYHORASH - Steven Donald "Don", late of Pilot Butte, SK, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years. He was predeceased by his father, William Hryhorash; mother Sophie (Joe) Firomski; wife Mavis; son-in-law Eric; brother Marion (Carol) Firomski and brother-in-law Sam Cheremkora. Don is survived by his daughter Cindy; siblings Lila (William) Cherniawsky, Jeanette Cheremkora, Victor (Mildred) Firomski and Delmar (Marianne) Firomski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don worked as an overhead crane operator for many years until he became handicapped on the job. He loved going fishing with family and friends. Don was always better at wrecking things than fixing things. He loved tinkering around in the garage and was always ready to lend a helping hand to the neighbours. Don volunteered for St. John Ambulance VON and several nursing homes. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced and held at later date. Relatives and friends may reach out to the family by visiting Don's Tribute Page at www.speersfuneralchapel.com and let them know you are thinking of them during this difficult time.



Published in Yorkton This Week from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
Celebration of Life
