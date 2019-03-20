MALYK - We celebrate and cherish the life of Teddy Morley Malyk. March 5, 1955 – March 7, 2019. Teddy (Ted) was born March 5, 1955 in Tisdale, SK the fifth son of 11 children to William and Joyce (Cournoyer) Malyk. Ted met his high school sweetheart and soul mate Isabelle McManus (both age 15) in Theodore, SK. Teddy and Isabelle were married July 8, 1972 at the Yorkton United Church in Yorkton, SK. Teddy and Isabelle were blessed with the birth of their daughter Shari Dawn born August 14, 1972. Teddy is predeceased by his parents William and Joyce (1974). Teddy will be celebrated and cherished by his high school sweetheart and soul mate Isabelle, his daughter Shari (Jeff) MacDonald, grandson and little buddy Andrew and granddaughter Natalia; brothers and sisters Jack, Denny, Gary (Jean), Robert (Bev), Faye, Lorraine (Gary), Louise (Ryan), Sandy (Kelly), Dale (BJ), Debbie (Bob); nieces, nephews and extended family. Viewing for family and friends of the late Teddy Malyk was held in the Chapel at Parksville Baptist Church Saturday March 16 @ 12:30 pm. The funeral service followed at 1:00 pm. After the service, the burial was at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Rd., Parksville. A tea was held following the burial back at Parksville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers family and friends may donate to a charity of their choice. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca. YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES. 1-877-264-3848. "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
|
Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019