Telford Lawrence Brown was born on July 10, 1942 and passed away March 1, 2020 at the Kamsack Nursing Home at the age of 77. Telford was born, raised and married in the Kamsack area and spent his working life at Madge Lake until his retirement in 1993. He was an avid horsemen all his life and got to live out his dream when he purchased an acreage near Saltcoats where he entertained his family and friends by providing rides on his horse drawn sleigh in the winter, and wagon in the summer. He also loved to dance and spend time with his sweetheart Lorraine Katelnikoff. Telford was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Rich Brown; sisters Ethel (Milbert) Lesser; Jean (Rob) Schram and Brother-in-Law Walter Stooshinoff. He is survived by his three daughters, Roxane (Neil) Finnie, Lori (Jeff) Hislop, Bonnie (Tim) Bayly, 6 grandchildren; Colt, Noah, Alanna, Cross, Paxton and Boston; His sister Marge Stooshinoff as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Telford will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. As per Telford's wishes, no funeral service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made too the Kamsack Eaglestone Lodge, or the Kamsack Nursing Home.







