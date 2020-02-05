Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Marteniuk. View Sign Obituary

Tom Marteniuk, 84 of Ft. Saskatchewan, Alberta, passed away peacefully on January 24th, 2020, surrounded by family.



He was born to parents, Mike George Marteniuk and Olga Marteniuk (Marnowich), on March 22, 1935, on the family farm near Calder, Saskatchewan. After traveling around Canada with the carnival, Tom came to Alberta in the early '70s to pursue his career as a carpenter. During his carnival days, his favourite ride was the tilt-a-whirl. He enjoyed many years as a very successful framer in Edmonton. One of his highlights in his career was an overseas trip to Japan building log buildings for a year term.



Tom is survived by daughters, Barbra (Todd) Millar and Charlene (Darcy) Welch, along with grandchildren, T.J. and Larissa Millar and Riley and Camree Welch. He has two surviving sisters, Genevieve McLeod and Anne Swerhun, in Saskatchewan and numerous nieces and nephews.



Tom was known for his love of baseball. Growing up in Saskatchewan he was often found playing ball at sports days. He also had a passion for curling both as a player and a spectator. Watching sports, relaxing in his favourite chair while drinking coffee was a traditional past time. If he wasn't watching sports, he could be found with his friends at the pool hall and he certainly could play billiards. Tom had the uncanny ability to make friends everywhere he went. At age 60, he decided to take guitar and swimming lessons, just because he could and thought he might enjoy it. He was a cancer survivor and quit drinking over 35 years ago, which was a significant personal accomplishment and something he was very proud to have done. A treasured memory was Tuesday night dinner at the KFC buffet, which Tom enjoyed with his family and friends. Once Tom bought a scratch and win ticket and won $500. You would have thought it was a million, the way he talked about it for years. That was Tom. He will be fondly remembered and forever missed.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the amazing, companionate care provided by the nurses, staff, and volunteers at Rivercrest Care Centre during his stay.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the spring on a day to be announced. In lieu of sending flowers, donations if so desired can be sent by cheque or money order to the Rivercrest Care Centre, 10104-101 Avenue, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta T8L 2A5, Attn: recreation department.

