LARSON - Travis Gerald Fred Larson Sept 11, 1992 - Oct 14, 2019. Travis Larson was born on September 11, 1992 in Yorkton, SK. He was the son of Trent Larson and brother of Taylor Larson. As a young child, Travis was adventurous and mischievous, always getting into things at Grandma and Grandpa Larson's acreage. He loved his pigs and called the red one "Travis". When Grandma painted the house yellow, somehow the cat was painted the same color. When asked if he painted the cat, Travis' go-to answer was "I didn't do it". As a young boy, he possessed a clear talent for painting his Aunty Lana's toes, although the polish was everywhere but on her nails. He loved spending time at Grandma and Grandpa's enjoying the animals, especially the pigs and lambs. At 8 years old, Travis' family moved to Calgary. There Travis developed the love for football. He had a "never quit" attitude. While at the beginning of football season, he may have finished last running laps to warm up, by the end of the season he was passing other players on the track and tagging up with the last runner until that person finished. He knew how it felt to be at the back of the pack, work his way forward and had compassion for his teammates, making him a strong leader on the team. Of special note, Grant Currie was a huge influence on Travis during football, celebrating his strengths and successes and encouraging him where to improve. Travis loved and was very protective of his little sister Taylor. During his visit home to Saskatchewan last summer they had a deep conversation about themselves, their relationship and their future. When Taylor struggled with tears, Travis comforted her with warm hugs and jokes to lift her spirits; she responded with a playful punch in the arm and they hugged again. Travis apologized as there were times he was not there for his little sister; Taylor understood why. Travis was very proud to complete high school. He developed a love for cooking and baking, no doubt following in the footsteps of his Grandma Larson. He was famous for making cheesecake that everyone enjoyed. Travis had a strong work ethic. One day on the job, he clocked 90000 steps, only to learn later there was an elevator he could have used. He was proud of his accomplishments at work and known to be the person who put others ahead of himself. He enrolled in post secondary training to be an addictions counselor and went to schools to talk to youth about making the right choices in life. Travis was a thoughtful and caring person. He recognized when he messed up and followed up by making beautiful cakes and giving flowers, his way of acknowledging and apologizing. Travis recognized his illness and wanted to do better for others. Some of his happiest times were with his girlfriend Bobbi Bird and her mother Sharon Boyer. They loved and accepted him. One day he and Bobbi drove out to the mountains and climbed to the snow line. There was a lake and Travis decided it was a great time for a swim. With teeth chattering, he informed Bobbi that "it wasn't that bad once you get in!". He never lost his playful, carefree attitude. Living in Calgary, Travis talked many times about moving back to Saskatchewan to be with his family. He loved and missed everyone. Many great memories were made with family the summer of 2018 when he came home for his father's surprise birthday party. Travis was especially close to Grandma Larson. She loved his red hair, no doubt from the Hall side of the family. Travis passed away in Calgary on October 14, 2019 with his father and sister by his side. He was predeceased by his great-grandparents Gerald and Elva Larson and his grandmother Merle Larson. Travis leaves to mourn his Father Trent Larson, Bredenbury, Sister Taylor Larson, Yorkton, Grandfather Rueben Larson, numerous uncles and aunts as well as many cousins and friends. Friends and family so wishing can make memorial donations to Yorkton Minor Football. A private family was held to remember Travis.







