Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Kozushka. View Sign

KOZUSHKA - Valerie "Val" Kozushka, daughter of Paul and Pauline Hladybroda, passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Valerie was born in the Mikado District in 1929 - one of six children – four sisters and one brother. Val spent her early years on the family farm attending school and enjoying various activities of farm life. She had great respect for Mother Nature and the outdoors. After graduating from high school she enrolled in Teacher's College in Moose Jaw where she graduated and began her career as a teacher, which she did for several years. During her marriage to John she was blessed with four children: two sons, Brad and Gordie and two daughters, Lila and Susan. She chose to stay at home and be with her family, tending to all their needs and necessities. After several years passed, she gained employment at the Corona Motor Inn, working there for the next 25 years until she retired. She acquired many friends whom she cherished in her lifetime. Val leaves her four loving children, Bradley, Gordie, Lila and Susan to cherish her memory; cousins Tony Hladyboroda, Mary Blum and Natalie Klutz; her sister Olga Gnyp and brother Stephen Broda as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Val was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Pauline Hladybroda, her sister Lena (George) Pilat, sister Margaret (Bob) Campbell, sister Annie (Rudie) Selzer, brother-in-law Nick Gnyp, cousin Mike Kocay, nephew Grant Broda and John Kozushka. A funeral service was held for Valerie on March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home with Rev. Deborah







- Valerie "Val" Kozushka, daughter of Paul and Pauline Hladybroda, passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Valerie was born in the Mikado District in 1929 - one of six children – four sisters and one brother. Val spent her early years on the family farm attending school and enjoying various activities of farm life. She had great respect for Mother Nature and the outdoors. After graduating from high school she enrolled in Teacher's College in Moose Jaw where she graduated and began her career as a teacher, which she did for several years. During her marriage to John she was blessed with four children: two sons, Brad and Gordie and two daughters, Lila and Susan. She chose to stay at home and be with her family, tending to all their needs and necessities. After several years passed, she gained employment at the Corona Motor Inn, working there for the next 25 years until she retired. She acquired many friends whom she cherished in her lifetime. Val leaves her four loving children, Bradley, Gordie, Lila and Susan to cherish her memory; cousins Tony Hladyboroda, Mary Blum and Natalie Klutz; her sister Olga Gnyp and brother Stephen Broda as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Val was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Pauline Hladybroda, her sister Lena (George) Pilat, sister Margaret (Bob) Campbell, sister Annie (Rudie) Selzer, brother-in-law Nick Gnyp, cousin Mike Kocay, nephew Grant Broda and John Kozushka. A funeral service was held for Valerie on March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home with Rev. Deborah Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Valerie may be made to SIGN for use in mental health. Arrangements for the late Valerie Kozushka were entrusted to Christie's Funeral Home. Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close