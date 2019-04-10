Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Chipeur. View Sign

CHIPEUR - Victoria Chipeur was born on October 3, 1917 in the Otthon District of Saskatchewan. She was one of nine children born to Frank and Anastasia (nee Zukowich). Victoria attended school in the East Otthon District. Victoria lived a very full life of 101 years. She worked as a waitress for many years. During those years she also participated in community organizations such as Elks Royal Purple, sporting activities and loved entertaining and socializing with friends and neighbours. Once retired, Victoria spent years working in the church hall cooking, baking, serving and carving turkeys. Victoria was known as an avid gardener, always daring a weed to poke up and canning the fruits and vegetables, also enjoyed playing crib and rummy, bowling and socializing with family and friends. She loved to dress up and was famous for her spiked high heels. Victoria was predeceased by her parents Frank and Anastasia; her husband Val and her sisters Theresa, Helen, Martha, Angeline and her brothers Martin, Vincent, Philip and Ed. She leaves to morn her passing and celebrate her life, son Ralph (Charlene) and Dennis (Ardis); granddaughter, Daniell Finlay (Cory) and great-granddaughter Adisyn and grandson Ashley (Gabby), great-grandsons Chase and Corbin and Vaughn Chipeur; as well as other numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 at St. Gerard's Roman Catholic Church in Yorkton, SK. Hymns sang were "Morning Has Broken", "Psalm 23", "Peace Is Flowing Like A River", "Be Not Afraid", "Songs Of The Angels" and "How Great Thou Art". Vicky was carried to her final resting place by pallbearers Ashley Chipeur, Vaughn Chipeur, Donnie Paziora, Marly Maserek, Ed Hudy and Cory Findlay at the Yorkton City Cemetery. If so desired, donations can be made to the as tokens of remembrance. Services for the late Vicky Chipeur were entrusted to Christie's Funeral Home, Yorkton.







121 Palliser Way

Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6

(306) 782-2312

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.