CHILLOG - Vincent Chillog of Yorkton passed away June 23, 2019 at the age of 99. Vincent Steve Chillog was born August 3, 1919, son of Steve and Elizabeth (Varga) Chillog. Vince farmed with his father, eventually taking over the farm and later earning a Century Plaque for 100 years of continued family farming. Vince was united in marriage to Anne (Molnar) on October 25, 1943 at the Holy Trinity Church in McKim. The couple grain and cattle farmed in the McKim District. Vince did it all farming with horses which he loved especially at foaling time. He started farming with horses and finished with tractors. Vince and Anne retired in 1983 and moved into Yorkton. It was at this time that life became more relaxed. In his retirement he loved bowling, fishing, boating and camping in their cozy mobile home. Over the years they had the opportunity to travel to many places such as Mexico, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Disneyland and the Maritimes. Vince moved into the Bentley for a short period of time after Anne's passing in 2011. Soon life changed for Vince again. He first moved into the Kamsack and District Nursing Home and then relocated to the Yorkton and District Nursing Home until his passing on June 23, 2019 just short of his 100th birthday. Vince leaves to cherish his life, daughter, Fran (Phil) Thirlwall, their daughter, Kim Watts, her sons, Matthew and Curtis; daughter, Ellie (Glen) Zulyniak, their children, Jason (Alison) Zulyniak, their children, Kyler and Abrielle, Jackie (Michael) Reece and daughter, Peyton; daughter, Mim Chillog (Bryce), her children, Eddie Clapp, children, Leigh and McKenzie, April Clapp (Tyler), son, Dante, Jesse Clapp (Sara), children, Summer, Sadie and Sydney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Prayers for Vincent were offered on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm from St. Gerard's Roman Catholic Parish in Yorkton. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am also from St. Gerard's Roman Catholic Parish. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Donations in Vincent's memory made be made for mass intentions or to a charity of one's choice.







