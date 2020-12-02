WILLIS
- Wayne Clark Willis was born on August 19, 1947 in Yorkton, SK to parents Charles and Alice Willis. He passed away peacefully at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, SK on November 19, 2020 at the age of 73 years. When Wayne was young he attended Silver Willow Country School near Willowbrooke and then moved on to Dr. Brass School (which was a high school at the time) in Yorkton, SK. He worked as a tester at Nortel in Brampton, ON for 31 years. While living in Ontario Barb and Wayne owned a cottage were they enjoyed making many memories swimming, having bonfires at which Wayne would pick up his guitar and entertain everyone; inviting friends and family over for barbeques was very enjoyable Wayne was an accomplished barbecuer, flipper in one hand and a barley sandwich in the other. Wayne ended every bonfire with a burnt hotdog covered in so much mustard that those present would question whether it was a hotdog with mustard or mustard with a hotdog. Wayne enjoyed his music very much, so much that he had a record player installed in his car! Over the years he had many systems 45 records, LP's, 8 tracks, cassettes and CD's. He also enjoyed playing many instruments the guitar, organ, key board and accordion. He was a movie buff as well, a hobby that he enjoyed with his daughter. He liked to work outside until his MS diagnosis. Wayne was a very good husband and father; he was a kind and thoughtful person. He enjoyed his many cars and firmly believed that they ran better on a trip if they started out clean. Wayne loved to travel to see what was over the hill and around the next bend. Wayne had many nieces and nephews; he enjoyed playing with them and spoiling them when they were small. Wayne leaves to celebrate his life, his wife of 51 years Barbara, his daughter Amanda and four grandchildren Austyn, Jaxson, Ryker, and Brooklynn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Terry and sister Sharon. "We were teenagers when we met; we were married for 51 years. Wayne I loved you in the past, and in the present, and I will continue to love you in the future. Your loving wife." In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations be made in Wayne's name to the MS Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society
as tokens of remembrance.