Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

GRANT - William (Bill) Raymond of Yorkton passed away suddenly at the Yorkton Regional Hospital at the age of 53 on May 23, 2019. He was taken from us far too young and will be forever loved and missed. Bill was born in Norquay, SK and grew up on the family farm. He completed his schooling from Grade 1 to 12 in Norquay, then moved to Saskatoon and attended University of Saskatchewan for 2 years. Bill excelled academically and enjoyed his extra curricular activities, especially drama. After the passing of his Dad he moved back home to help on the farm. After harvest in 1987 he moved to North Battleford where he lived with his sister Sharon and brother-in-law Gordon and started his career in the meat industry at the Gainers plant. He met his ex-wife Jackie and had two beautiful children. After several years of working at Gainers/Maple Leaf he moved his family to Yorkton where he started working in the HACCP office at Harvest Meats, where he pursued his career until his passing. Bill always put family first and would drop whatever he was doing to help family, friends and neighbours. He was heavily involved in community events, a few of his passions were AA, Dr. Brian's Friends for Life Dog Walk, Yorkton Charity Road Race and prided himself on being one of the top 10 fundraisers for Snowarama. He was a master of all trades from mechanic, electrician, carpenter to whatever he needed to be to get the job done. Bill took a lot of pride in his home renovation projects. He enjoyed his leisure time going on road trips, camping, fishing, golfing and sledding. Bill was predeceased by his father, Sandy Grant and his mother, Eldeen Grant and sister Nancy. He is survived by his partner Marian, ex-wife Jackie, son Justin, daughter Kaylee, sisters Sharon (Gordon) Mutch, Janet (Sam) McElhinney, brothers George (Kim), James (Heather), aunties and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held for Bill on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home in Yorkton. If friends or family so desire, memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.







