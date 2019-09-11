Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Harasymuk. View Sign Obituary

HARASYMUK - William (Bill) Harasymuk, affectionately known by his Grandsons as "Grandpa in Town", with his loving family at his side, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He will be ever remembered and cherished by his loving wife of 57 years Violet, his son Matt and daughter-in-law Tracey Harasymuk, grandsons Brett Harasymuk (Taylor Leslie) and Tyler Harasymuk, brother Allan Harasymuk (Beverly), sisters Anne Dratwa and Irene Harasymuk as well as many nephews, nieces and friends. William was predeceased by his parents Nick and Katie (Wuscheny) Harasymuk, brothers John and Steve and infant sisters Marie, Helene and Elizabeth. William was born on June 12, 1936 in the Hubbard, Sask. District and later with his family moved to a farm 1 mile from Fenwood, SK. He married the love of his life, Violet, in 1962 and together they lived and worked in Winnipeg, MB before becoming business owners in the Hotel and Motel industry in Togo and Grenfell, SK and then settling in Yorkton where William started a contracting business M & W Painting until his retirement. He often enjoyed a good game of cards with family and friends but his passion for fishing was relentless and William loved the opportunity to get out to Good Spirit, Madge or the Fort Qu'Appelle lakes, any reason to "Dip the Hook" as he would say. Family and faith were the most important things to him and he will always be remembered as someone who gave to his family and friends any way that he could. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church for over 30 years as well as the Ukrainian Catholic Brotherhood. Through his later years William battled many health issues but known by his family as a true warrior he never gave up and did everything in his power to beat any challenge he had to continue to be with the people he loved. We, his family, while sad and heartbroken, will continue on as he would have wanted with the faith and strength that was truly William and we are going to miss him very much. A Funeral Divine Liturgy was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. Leonid Malkov CSSR officiating. Interment followed in Yorkton Memorial Gardens, Yorkton, SK. Friends so wishing may make memorial donations in memory of William to The Ukrainian Catholic Brotherhood.







- William (Bill) Harasymuk, affectionately known by his Grandsons as "Grandpa in Town", with his loving family at his side, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He will be ever remembered and cherished by his loving wife of 57 years Violet, his son Matt and daughter-in-law Tracey Harasymuk, grandsons Brett Harasymuk (Taylor Leslie) and Tyler Harasymuk, brother Allan Harasymuk (Beverly), sisters Anne Dratwa and Irene Harasymuk as well as many nephews, nieces and friends. William was predeceased by his parents Nick and Katie (Wuscheny) Harasymuk, brothers John and Steve and infant sisters Marie, Helene and Elizabeth. William was born on June 12, 1936 in the Hubbard, Sask. District and later with his family moved to a farm 1 mile from Fenwood, SK. He married the love of his life, Violet, in 1962 and together they lived and worked in Winnipeg, MB before becoming business owners in the Hotel and Motel industry in Togo and Grenfell, SK and then settling in Yorkton where William started a contracting business M & W Painting until his retirement. He often enjoyed a good game of cards with family and friends but his passion for fishing was relentless and William loved the opportunity to get out to Good Spirit, Madge or the Fort Qu'Appelle lakes, any reason to "Dip the Hook" as he would say. Family and faith were the most important things to him and he will always be remembered as someone who gave to his family and friends any way that he could. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church for over 30 years as well as the Ukrainian Catholic Brotherhood. Through his later years William battled many health issues but known by his family as a true warrior he never gave up and did everything in his power to beat any challenge he had to continue to be with the people he loved. We, his family, while sad and heartbroken, will continue on as he would have wanted with the faith and strength that was truly William and we are going to miss him very much. A Funeral Divine Liturgy was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. Leonid Malkov CSSR officiating. Interment followed in Yorkton Memorial Gardens, Yorkton, SK. Friends so wishing may make memorial donations in memory of William to The Ukrainian Catholic Brotherhood. Published in Yorkton This Week from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close