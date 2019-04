ABIGAIL GRACE THROWER

GREENVILLE — Abigail "Abby" Grace Thrower, 1 year and 11 months old, went to be with Jesus, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Maynard Childrens' Hospital in Greenville.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel with Stanley Seibles officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

