ADAM REED ROSCOE

HAMLET — Adam Reed Roscoe,94, of Hamlet passed away, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hamlet House. He was born July 22, 1925 in Richmond County, a son of the late J.B. and Dorothy Ketchie Roscoe.

He was preceded in death by his wife Grace Parker Roscoe, a sister Evelyn Monroe and a brother Ervin Roscoe, Sr.

Mr. Roscoe was a World War II combat U.S. Navy veteran and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a long-time member of Spring Hill Wesleyan Church. In retirement Reed enjoyed family, working on old Ford Tractors, sharing a good story and visiting with friends at Hardee's in Hamlet and the Hwy 220 Flea Market.

A private graveside service will be held this week at Spring Hill Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Scott officiating due to mandates of COVID-19. The family can be contacted at 114 Two Boys Run, Hamlet, NC. Once the mandates are lifted, a Celebration of Life Service will be held.

Surviving are his children Gail Moriarty (John) and Debby Nettles ("Veep"); Grandchildren, Adam Moriarty (Chase), Blake Moriarty, Heath Nettles and Cale Nettles (Rebekah); Great grandchildren, Madden Moriarty, Casen Moriarty, Braelyn Nettles, Alek Mitchell, Liam Mitchell and Cohen Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, 289 Spring Church Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Roscoe family.