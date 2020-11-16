ADAM WAYNE LUDLUM

HAMLET — Adam Wayne Ludlum, 43, of Hamlet was born on October 5th, 1977. He was the son of Randy & Kay Lovette of Marston and Jerry & Evelyn Ludlum of Hamlet.

Adam teed it up one last time on Thursday November 12, 2020.

Adam was always a free spirit with a heart of gold and always first in line to help anyone. He was blessed with a radiant smile and a disposition that could light up the darkest of places or situations, this gift allowed him to never meet a stranger and he would put others at ease with his gentle presence.

Adam had a lifelong love for the game of Golf and for what it stood for. Although a little rambunctious in his youth, he never was the same after being introduced to the Gentlemen's game and spending most of his time on the Donald Ross master piece called Pinehurst No. 2.

It's with overwhelmingly heavy hearts that we will no longer see Adam walking the fairways or reading a green or raking a bunker, but we will try to find peace and solace in the fact that he now stands just beyond the wiregrass among the Tall Pines with the Great Donald Ross himself, discussing his secrets about the famed course No. 2 where both men spent so many years and shared a love and passion for the course and the game.

Adam was preceded in death by his Mother, Kay Spivey Lovette, and a special nephew, Ethan Vann Grant.

He is survived by his Step Father, Randy Lovette and his Father, Jerry Ludlum(Evelyn), Grandmother, Nita Lambert, Sisters, Amanda Ludlum(Melvin), Cassie Lovette(Mickey), and Angel Lovette. Brothers, Josh Ludlum(Beth), Matt Grant(Penny), Tim Grant(Kim), John Grant, Chris Lovette, and Randy Lovette Jr(Shannon). Lots of nieces and nephews and too many close friends to list, but you definitely know who you are. Also his very special and most trusted 4 legged companion "Luke" that was always by his side and Adam never gave up on him, despite the challenges.

Due to Covid 19 the service will be private. Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the Family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Tee Program of the Sandhills. www.firstteesandhills.org or 910-255-3035, or simply take the time to teach a kid how to play golf.