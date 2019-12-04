AGNES CICI IDOL

ROCKINGHAM — Agnes "Aggie" CiCi Idol, 57, of 110 Branch Trail, Rockingham, passed away, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at First Health Richmond Memorial.

She was born March 20, 1962, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Joseph and Jennie Mae Horne CiCi.

Agnes was a homemaker and a wonderful, loving mother and a best friend to all.

A Memorial Service will be held at her home, 110 Branch Trail, Rockingham, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:00 pm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Lee Idol.

Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Idol and Breanna Idol both of the home; son, Jamie Idol of Hamlet; Sisters, Cindy CiCi and Elaine McLendon both of Rockingham; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kaitlyn Pressley of Rockingham; great-grandchild, Rayne Pressley; and her companions, Rusty and Glumps.

Memorials may be made in her memory to .

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Idol Family.