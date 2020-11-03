AILEEN MCLEAN COBB TRAYLOR

ROCKINGHAM — Aileen McLean Cobb Traylor, 95, of Rockingham passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born August 25, 1925 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Comadore Perry and Mary R. Thomas McLean.

Aileen retired from Bell South as supervisor with 35 years of service. She was a beautiful, talented lady with a kind and generous heart. Aileen was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews and showered them with affection. They in turn loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents C. Perry and Mary Rennie McLean, her first husband John F. Cobb, her second husband Bruce Traylor, her brother Bill McLean, sisters Dorothy Allen and Betty Dobbins. Also her nephews Ronnie Yates, Byron McLean and Tony Bryant.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Rev. Joel Perry officiating. Please wear a face mask and continue to social distancing.

She is survived by her sister Wilma M. Yates, nieces Judy Infinger, Gale Tillet, and nephews Michael Yates, Perry McLean and Gary McLean; Sister-in-law Mildred McLean.

Memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministry, 108 S. Randolph St. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Traylor family.