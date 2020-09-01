ALBERT CLINTON GIBSON

ROCKINGHAM — Albert Clinton Gibson, 78, of Rockingham passed Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mallard Lane Group Home in Rockingham after a brief illness. He was born April 18, 1942 in the Mineral Springs Community of Richmond County to the late Archie Clinton and Lucy May Seago Gibson.

Albert had special needs and was mentally challenged at birth to the degree that he was not able to attend school. Therefore, he spent his childhood and young adult life on the family farm until the passing of our Grandparents.

He spent most of his remaining years at the Mallard Lane Group Home in Rockingham where they became his second family.

Most importantly, despite the challenges that he had, Albert also had many unique gifts and talents that the Lord had blessed him with that has served as an inspiration to all of us who knew him well.

Albert truly had a servant's heart, was protective of those that he knew well and loved. He had a sense of respect and dignity about him that helped him understand right from wrong to a point as he would worry about others if he saw them doing something, he considered reckless or dangerous. He had this need and desire to be helpful to others if he possibly could.

He always wanted to be included in on everything that was going on and found pleasure in simple things such as going to the store for candy and soda. He had always loved radios and toy cars since childhood, so we always knew what to get him for Christmas. He insisted on taking out the garbage at the Group Home simply because he felt it was his responsibility to do so.

Growing up with Albert showed us the importance of compassion and respect for others, as he was taught from childhood on. That is the legacy he leaves behind. He will be sorely missed but has left us a lifetime of fond memories of our times together.

Including our Grandparents, he was preceded in death by sisters Betty Johnson, Connie Lathan and Frances Rowell and a brother, Joseph Gibson.

He leaves behind sisters, Mable Polk of Stanfield, NC and Docia Bridwell of McAllen, TX, and a brother, Reece Gibson of Stanfield, NC. Also, many nieces and nephews who had the privilege of growing up with Albert along with his special family at the Mallard Lane Group Home.

In lieu of Flowers, the family has requested that Memorials in his name may be sent to the "Mallard Lane Center," 142 Mallard Lane, Rockingham, NC 28379.

A graveside service will be held this week at Rourk Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ellerbe, NC. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Gibson family.