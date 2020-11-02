ALBERT HARPER COBB

ROCKINGHAM — Albert Harper Cobb, 88, of Rockingham, NC, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home which he designed and built on Ledbetter Lake. Al grew up in Huntersville, NC, earned an Associate degree from Gardner-Webb Junior College and joined the Marines. After Parris Island he was assigned to Quantico, Virginia. After his 2 years of service, he began work as a field engineer with Burroughs Corporation now Unisys, repairing adding machines and bookkeeping machines in school offices and banks. His last years with Unisys were spent servicing computers.

Burroughs sent Al to a territory that included Rockingham in 1958 where he met Polly McDonald at a square dance group. Al and Polly married on February 14, 1959 at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church near Hamlet. In 1961 their marriage was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Pollyanna.

Al and family spent 5 years in Charlotte from 1961 to 1966 as Unisys Computers grew. Al became an Elder in the Thomasboro Presbyterian Church during those 5 years. Al was made very happy when a computer territory was opened in Rockingham and he was able to move back to this area which he had learned to love. After his return he served as an Elder, a Deacon, and Assistant Treasurer of Marks Creek Presbyterian Church. He also served on the Cemetery Committee. Al loved being a handy man for the church. Al was an active member of the Rockingham Jaycees for many years and continued until his death as a member of Hamlet Post 49 American Legion. He retired from Unisys in 1986 and was able to then spend time in his handy man's shop and in the house he had built.

Al was a "jack of all trades" but contrary to the saying and "a master of none", Al was a master carpenter as well as a master of many other trades. He was always willing to share his skills to help others and many people depended on his skill and willingness to help! His family and friends enjoyed his companionship, his quiet and dry sense of humor. He and Polly enjoyed their time at Ledbetter Lake, boating and hosting events for Hospice, MCPC, Class Reunions and many family special occasions. They also traveled across the United States several times taking different family members, including at times both of their mothers … a testament to his patience and kindness.

With the men of MCPC through Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, he went on relief trips to Pearlington, MS, New Orleans and Houma, LA, Destin and Stenson, FL, Hope, WV, NC's Outer Banks and Bayboro, NC. Al and Polly were recognized by Charlotte Presbytery with the Legacy Award which is given to outstanding seniors for their service to the presbytery.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Albert H. and Norva Hastings Cobb of Huntersille, their daughter Pollyanna C. Phillips, their infant grandson Braxton Phillips, his brother Edwin H. Cobb of Knoxville, TN, his in-law parents D. Leonard and Alma McDonald, brother-in-law the Rev. Ladd Brearley, and nephew Stan Norton.

Al is survived by his wife Polly of 61 ½ years, 5 sisters-in law and 3 brothers-in law: Barbara Brearley, Linda & Flukie Hawkins, Ginger and Ashleigh Seymour, Cathey and Joe Richardson and Daisy Cobb, 2 cousins – Fred Hastings (Betty) and Mary Ann (David) Brown, 11 nephews, 12 nieces, 13 great nieces, 5 great nephews, and 2 great-great nieces.

A viewing opportunity for church family and other friends without family present is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4 from 11-5 at Watson-King Funeral Home at 306 East Franklin Street in Rockingham, NC 28379.

A graveside service will be at 12:00 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, 484 Marks Creek Church Road off 177 North, Hamlet, NC 28345. Honorary Pallbearers are: Ladson Brearley, Ben Brearley, Jacob Eubanks, Scott Medlin, Joe Huntley, Fred (Bo) Ford, Jeremy Martin, Garrett Hayes, Ed Ross, Greg Norton, Robert Lovin, Keith Hawkins and Al's name sake -Brady Cobb Martin. Please observe the wearing of masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, 484 Marks Creek Church Road, Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 North US 1 Hwy. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Cobb family.