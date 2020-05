Or Copy this URL to Share

ALICE F. WOMACKROCKINGHAM — Ms. Alice F. Womack, 82, died Friday, May 8, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at. Green Lake Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



