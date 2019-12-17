ALICE LOGAN PROPST

NEW MARKET, Tennessee — Alice Logan Propst of New Market, TN, better known as Pattie to her family and friends, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019 from complications following a heart valve replacement surgery. She is survived by her husband Mike Propst, formerly of Rockingham, son Logan, daughters Niki and Cheryl, grandchildren Molli and Jakob, and her brother Mike Logan. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend.

A memorial gathering will be held at Pee Dee United Methodist Church in the fellowship building on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. All friends and family are invited to attend.