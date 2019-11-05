ALLEN CLINE BILLINGSLEY

HAMLET — Allen Cline Billingsley, 72, of 1094 County Home Road, Hamlet, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He was born in Anson County, April 20, 1947, son of Mason Cline Billingsley and Edna Rae Gilmore Billingsley.

Mr. Billingsley was a trainman for CSX Railroad, a veteran of US Navy and a member of First Baptist Church of Hamlet. He loved his family and was a very happy go-lucky man with a very outgoing personality. He loved to fish and hunt.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 12:00-1:00 pm.

The Funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Joel Perry officiating.

Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Billingsley.

Survivors include his wife Louise Billingsley of the home; sons, Brad Billingsley and wife Heather of Rockingham & Matt Billingsley of the home; brother, Van Billingsley and wife Melissa of Rockingham; three grandchildren, Brice, Cierra and Brandon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy.1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Billingsley family.