WADESBORO – Mr. James Ernest Witherspoon, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, while a patient at Atrium Health – Anson.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home with Dr. Harry Workman officiating. Entombment will follow at Anson Memorial Park. The family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 to 11:00AM.

Born April 17, 1922 Ernest was a son of the late Thomas Franklin and Willie Haywood Witherspoon. He was born in Manning, SC but grew up in Richmond County and graduated from Rockingham High School. He received both an undergraduate degree (Agricultural Education) and a Master's degree (M.A.Ed.) from N.C. State University and then continued his education through Appalachian State University with specialty courses. Ernest worked for both the Anson and Montgomery County School Systems for over 40 years retiring as the Director of Vocational Education. He was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church where he had humbly served as a Deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Louise Barnhardt Witherspoon of the home; one son, James Ernest "Jimmy" Witherspoon, Jr. of Buies Creek; two brothers, Jerry Witherspoon of Rockingham and Phillip Witherspoon of Kings Mountain; a sister, Doris Hamilton of Raleigh; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen "Kitty" W. Hamer and Jean W. Hawkins.

The family suggests memorials be made to the James Ernest Witherspoon Scholarship Fund, c/o Campbell University, PO Box 218, Buies Creek, NC 27506; or to First Baptist Church, PO Box 423, Wadesboro, NC 28170.

