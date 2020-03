AMOLLON KELLY

HAMLET — Amollon Kelly, age 85, of Hamlet, NC, passed February 29, 2020 at Richmond County Hospice. Visitation 12-6pm Thursday March 5, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral 3pm Friday March 6, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet, NC

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.