ANA MARIA CAFFERATA PONDS

ROCKINGHAM — Faithful Christian, Ana Maria Cafferata Ponds went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, and devoted friend.

Born in Peru in 1950 to Roberto and Maria Cafferata; Ana was the only sister to three brothers- Roberto, Hector, and Carlos. She immigrated to the United States in 1966 and resided with her Uncle Hector Cafferata of Rockingham, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Roberto and Carlos as well as her oldest son Robbie Ponds and the baby of the family, Angela Maria Ponds.

She is deeply mourned by her loving husband of 45 years, Harry North Ponds Jr., her children Christie Padgett (Joel) of Rockingham, Colonel John Suggs (Trenny) of Fort Benning, Georgia, Joanie Suggs of Rockingham and the niece who she thought of as another daughter, Vanessa Magnes (Scott) of Atlanta.

Her children were her treasures but her grandchildren were her delight. She taught them many valuable life lessons and poured herself lovingly into their lives.

Many will fondly remember her as an ardent advocate for families in need through her work at the Richmond County Health Department. As a Spanish linguist Ana supported many agencies throughout our community.

Her family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life during an Outdoor Memorial Service on Saturday, October 3rd at 2:00 pm at Sweet Haven Church. Her brother-in-law, the Reverend Mitchell Roller will lead the service. Due to COVID-19 we ask you to please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is supporting the Ponds family during this difficult time.