Angela Clark
ANGELA CLARK

ROCKINGHAM — Angela Clark, 64 of Rockingham NC, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born in Bennettsville SC on November 11, 1955 to Heustess and Lena Barrett Coxe. Angela is survived by two sons; Brian Clark (Gail) of Lexington SC, and Shawn Clark (Debbie) of Rockingham NC. Two sisters; Linda Carol Jones (Jimmy) of Bennettsville SC, Jo Anne Hudson of Bennettsville SC, three brothers; William Coxe (Patsy) of Aynor SC, Jerry Coxe (Leona) of Bennettsville SC and Floyd Coxe of Bennettsville SC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bailey Clark, Breleigh Clark, Haleigh Clark, and Carleigh Clark.

A private service will be held Sunday August 9, 2020 at Watson-King funeral home in Hamlet, at 3:00pm with visitation to follow. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Watson-King Funeral Home Hamlet NC is caring for the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
