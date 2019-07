ROCKINGHAM — Angela "Angie" Hill Wiggins, 55 of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

The family will see friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 18, at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church and at other times at the home. A service to celebrate her life will be at 4pm Saturday at First Assembly of God.

The family will greet friends from 3-4 pm Saturday at the church.

Cremation services arranged by Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham.