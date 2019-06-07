ANNETTE WOMBLE

PITTSBORO — Annette was born April 20, 1944 in Richmond County to the late Carl and Elizabeth "Lib" Crouch McKay. Annette is survived by her husband, Gene Womble; her son Glenn Womble of Apex, her sister Norma McKay of Chapel Hill and cousins.

Annette was preceded in death by her brother, Larry McKay, of Rockingham.

Annette was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She loved her Church family.

Annette graduated from Ellerbe High School in 1962 and went on to complete 2 years of education at Sanford Business School. Annette retired from UNC Hospitals in 1998 after 33 years of service in Accounts Payable.

She absolutely loved and adored her family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, and sister. There was a family that lived next door that had 2 young children and she loved them just like they were her own grandchildren (Annette and Gene both did). Angel and Paula loved her to death just like she was their own grandma and she loved them back the same in return. They made her so happy. Annette was beaming with joy every time they came over with their parents (and Gene was too). She loved spending all the time she could with family and making us laugh thinking of something funny all the time. When she was in good health, she loved taking bus trips to different places with her husband and with her sister and she loved bowling. Annette bowled as long as she was able to. She loved her Pepsi and her Baby Ruth.

Annette's funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Pittsboro. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have visitation in the Fellowship Hall afterwards.

Memorials can be made to: Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Fund/Cemetery Fund 1785 Mt. Gilead Church Rd. Pittsboro, NC 27312 or The .